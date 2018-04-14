LaGrange Park(Ill.) Nazareth Academy junior defensive back recruit Devin Blakley (5-foot-10, 190 pounds) decided to give Miami of Ohio his verbal commitment today. Blakley discusses his decision here.

"Miami of Ohio is just a great fit for me so I decided to commit," Blakley said. "I've known for a while now that Miami was the place for me. I just didn't see any reason to keep waiting so I called up the coaches and committed."

Blakley discussed why he decided to pledge to the Redhawks.

"Miami is a terrific school academically. I also just really like the coaches and the overall culture at Miami of Ohio. I know that I'll be given a chance at coming in and competing right away for playing time. I also just always feel at home every time I visit the school. They really have a lot to offer and just was a great fit and a match for me in a lot of different ways."

So did Blakley seriously consider any other schools?

"I looked hard at a few schools and I would say the Iowa State was a school that I considered a lot. I just felt like I had such a strong relationship with Miami and that I just feel that Miami feels like home to me. In the end it was the overall comfort level at Miami that made the difference for me and my decision. My family is on bard and excited for me as well."

So why make such an early verbal commitment?

"I just knew that Miami was the place for me and that it was where I wanted to go to school. Why wait when I already found a great school to call home?"

Blakley is now the second known State of Illinois name in the Redhawks Class of 2019, joining Simeon three star ranked quarterback Alante Brown.

"I don't know him (Alante Brown) a ton but we've played against each other in 7on7 and he's a great player. We follow each other on Twitter and I'm sure we will talk more. Hopefully we can help recruit more kids from Illinois down to Miami (Ohio)."

Devin Blakley is verbally committed to Miami of Ohio.