Illinois picked a commitment on Friday from two-star tight end Griffin Moore from Bloomington (Ill.). More committed to Illinois while on campus in Champaign for an unofficial visit.

Moore is the second commitment for Illinois in the class of 2019, joining four-star Texas athlete Marquez Beason. More also held an offer from Illlinois State and he was getting interest from Iowa and several MAC schools.

Moore plays multiple positions at Bloomington. He started his junior season lined up at tight end and outside linebacker. However, once the starting quarterback went down with an ACL injury, Moore took over duties under center. He threw for 857 yards and five touchdowns, ran for 95 yards and five touchdowns, and also had 17 catches for 139 yards and a touchdown.







