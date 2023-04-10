“My dad worked with them at Nebraska-Omaha and also worked with them again there for a little bit and then stepped away from coaching for the meantime,” McCaslin said. “So, I've known those guys for a really long time.”

He joined the staff at Buffalo where he worked with the defensive line and as a defensive analyst.

McCaslin has known several members of the coaching staff for a long time. His father Brad worked Lance Leipold, Fuchs and other members of the staff when they were at Nebraska-Omaha.

“There's a bit of a different relationship there,” McCaslin said about the KU coaches. “I've known him for a really long time because he and my dad work together close, so there's a bit more of a connection there. It was good to just see him again. We're not really building the relationship as much as we are just keeping up with the one we already had.”

But when Bodey McCaslin took a visit to Kansas his situation was different. He already knew the coaches and position coach Scott Fuchs.

When most recruits visit a school, they are getting to know the coaching staff and learn about their program.

McCaslin’s father left coaching to start XA Score, which is an app used by college football programs to connect players with their coaches. The KU football program uses the app.

“It's a like a check-in app that also does mental health check-ins, weight check-ins, attendance, gives guys their schedules throughout the day,” Bodey said. “It's just a multipurpose app for student athletes.”

He visited Kansas a couple times before but got a more detailed tour and watched practice on recent trip. McCaslin visited twice for football games last fall.

“What stood out was the attention to detail just on how well we explored campus,” he said. “I got a really good idea of what it'd be like to go there. It was good. I really enjoyed that part.”

McCaslin, an offensive lineman from St. Charles East (Ill.), glad he made the visit and reconnect with the Kansas coaches again.

“They also made sure to tell me, just so I knew for myself that I'm not being recruited by them and I'm not getting this treatment because of my dad,” he said. “So that was good reassurance that I'm there on my own skill and merit, but it was really good to see them. Coach Z, who's my recruiting coach, I knew him when he was at Buffalo and he's like this insanely fired up guy with tons of energy everywhere in recruiting on the field in real life. It was really good to see all those guys.”

McCaslin said he would like to take one or two official visits to the final schools on his list when the time comes. He does not plan to take a lot of official visits.

“I don't plan on taking multiple official visits,” he said. “My plan is to either take one or two. If I'm torn between two schools, I'll take two. And if I'm committed, I'm going to take one. I'm not going to go take a bunch of officials. That's just not what I'm going to do.”

Recently he visited Kansas, Kansas State, and Nebraska. He has a trip planned this weekend to Minnesota.