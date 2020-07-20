EdgyTim - Borland, Werner, Browning make Butkus Award watch list

Ohio State returns several linebackers with no shortage of starting experience and a back catalog of big plays, and three of them made the Butkus Award preseason watch list on Monday.

Redshirt senior Tuf Borland and seniors Pete Werner and Baron Browning were each recognized as early candidates for the award given to the nation's most outstanding linebacker.

Borland and Werner are each multi-year starters for the Buckeyes, with Borland holding down the middle linebacker position as Werner has occupied the Sam position for the past few years. Browning has split time with Borland in the middle, but may be moving to outside linebacker this season to maximize his versatility and athleticism.

Werner was the leader of the three in tackles this past season with 64, though none of them had less than 43.

Browning was third on the team in both sacks and tackles for loss, with five and 11, respectively, which has no doubt contributed to his move to the edge ahead of his fourth season.

Ohio State has had two Butkus Award winners since its inception in 1985, but none since James Laurinaitis won the honor in 2007. Before him, Andy Katzenmoyer took home the trophy as a sophomore in 1997.

The Buckeyes were the only team to have three linebackers on the preseason watch list this season.