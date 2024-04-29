Coach 1: I've known David for a while, but as the Northwestern coach he definitely made it a point to call when [his hiring] happened, and also [he] has stopped by our school, which goes a long way.

Coach 3: I have known Coach Braun previously from his other coaching stops. He has always been really respected by IHSA coaches. He has also made some staff changes and has done a good job of connecting me with our new area recruiters.

Coach 4: Coach Braun reached out to me when he was initially hired as DC (he has recruited our school for the past 15 years). When he became head coach, he reached out a few times during the season and stopped in to school twice since being named head coach. To put it into perspective, he is the only current Big Ten and D1 Illinois school['s] head coach to not only stop in, but also contact me directly.

Coach 5: I have not met Coach Braun yet, but considering the circumstances that Northwestern has been through and how everything for him has happened so fast, I think that is completely fine. The recruiting staff/operations have been in regular contact and do everything that a coach could want.



