Breakdown: Decatur MacArthur
School: Decatur MacArthurNickname: GeneralsColors: Blue/SilverHead coach: Derek SpatesDecatur MacArthur is currently #10 ranked team in the 2021 Fall Week 9 EDGYTIM Class 5A Top 10 poll(note: The g...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news