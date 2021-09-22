Breakdown: Peoria Notre Dame
School: Peoria Notre Dame Nickname: Irish Colors: Navy/White/Kelly GreenHead coach: Pat ArmstrongPeoria Notre Dame is currently unranked in the 2021 Fall Week 5 EDGYTIM Class 4A Top 30 pollThe Off...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news