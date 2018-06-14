Springfield (IL) Sacred Heart Griffin senior three star ranked junior offensive tackle prospect Nick Broeker (6-foot-5, 250 pounds) decided to give Ole Miss his verbal commitment today and announced his decision via his Twitter account. Broeker discusses his decision here.

"I ended up visiting Ole Miss twice and this visits really sold me," according to Broeker. "I just feel like I fit in well with the school, the players and the coaches. I was also ready to make my decision so I called up the coaches at Ole Miss and committed."

Broeker discussed why he decided to pledge to the Ole Miss Rebels.

"Ole Miss just has so much to offer. It's a great fit for me in so many ways. They play in the best conference in the nation in the SEC West. My goal has always been to play at the highest possible level in college and you can't find a higher level of college football than the SEC. Ole Miss offers a good education plus I just feel at home. Ole Miss offered and recruited me as an offensive tackle. I looked at several schools and in the end I found myself comparing everyone else to Ole Miss. My family is also really excited about Ole Miss and they also really loved it.

So whop else did Broeker consider before making his decision?

"I considered everyone who offered me but I was pretty focused on schools like Missouri, Indiana, Minnesota, Michigan, Michigan State and Illinois. I was thinking about waiting to make a decision but I already knew that Ole Miss was where I wanted to go so why wait anymore?"

Was location ever a consideration for Broeker?

"Location really didn't matter to me at all. It was simply finding the school that's the best overall fit for me on and off the field and I found that school in Ole Miss. ."

Nick Broeker is verbally committed to Ole Miss.

