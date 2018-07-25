Homewood (IL) Flossmoor senior defensive end prospect Charlie Brooks (6-foot-3, 225 pounds) was able to head out to the University of South Dakota last weekend and took part in the Coyotes one day camp. Brooks recaps his South Dakota camp and much more in this latest recruiting update.

"I've been out to South Dakota twice over over the last month or so," Brooks said. "I visited them earlier this summer and the coaches wanted me to come back and camp with them. I camped at South Dakota over the weekend and it went really well."

Brooks recapped his South Dakota camp performance.

"The camp at South Dakota went well. I went up to South Dakota on Saturday, stayed overnight then camped and came back home on Sunday night since I had team camp on Monday morning. The camp had some really good competition and it was just good to go out and compete against a lot of kids I haven't seen at any camps this summer. I have been in touch a lot with a few of the South Dakota coaches and they had me work out at outside linebacker and defensive end at the camp. The South Dakota coaches wanted to see how I ran playing outside linebacker and overall I thought it went well."

Brooks has also remained in contact with a handful of schools this summer.

"Besides South Dakota I've also been in touch with the coaches from North Dakota, Western Illinois, Eastern Illinois and Southeast Missouri State. I camped earlier this summer at WIU and they are going to decide if they will offer me sometime this week now that they are done with it's camps for the summer. I went to SEMO for a camp but they don't have an indoor facility and the camp was basically cancelled because of bad weather. Overall all of those schools are waiting to see my early senior season video."

Brooks is now squarely focused on his team and his upcoming senior season.

"I'm just really excited for the season to get here. We are wrapping up our team camp on Thursday. Our team camp went really good and everyone is playing well. Our offensive line has really come around and our defensive line will be our strongest position this year. I'm set to play defensive end this year and I know that several schools will be looking at me closely. I'm excited to go out and have a great season and bring home a state title."

Does Brooks set any individual goals heading into a season?

"I'm gonna try to break the H-F school record for sacks in a season. I had 4 sacks last year and the record is 8 1/2 sacks. I also want to be an all conference and all state player this season, yet it all won't matter to me unless we win a state title."

