Wheaton (Ill.) Warrenville South junior defensive end prospect Isaiah Brown-Dietzman (6-foot-3, 227 pounds) made two recent college visits to Indiana State and Southern Illinois. Brown-Dietzman takes a few minutes and recaps his recent visits and more in this latest recruiting update.

"My recruiting has been good so far," Brown-Dietzman said. "I've been in contact with some coaches and I've been able to make a few visits and I'm planning to make a few more visits soon."

Brown-Dietzman recapped his recent visits to Indiana State and Southern Illinois.

"I went to Indiana State earlier last week and I had a good visit. I had been staying in touch with the ISU coaches in advance and they are really good guys. Indiana State has been doing some renovations and it's weight room is brand new. I didn't get to see the stadium or the practice field because they are in the process of putting in a new turf field and a lot of other renovations. I had a good talk with a few of the Indiana State coaches including the strength coach. The Indiana State defensive line coach Mark Smith said that they are looking at making me a three technique instead of an end in the ISU defense. He also said a lot of position will depend on how much more weight I can add."

"I went to SIU on Saturday for a visit and it was a cool visit. They had a lot of kids at SIU so I didn't get a chance to talk or meet with too many coaches. I was abled to see all the facilities, the weight room and the stadium and we also went into the locker room and tried on some jerseys. Overall it was a good visit and SIU had a lot of good energy."

Brown-Dietzman is also looking ahead towards his upcoming spring and summer camp plans.

"I'm looking at some camps for this summer. I know that I'm going to camp at the Lindenwood camp in early June and then also Iowa State for a one day camp. I'm also going to the Rivals Camp in May. I'm sure I'll add a few more one day camps for this summer soon."

Sign up or upgrade to EDGYTIM.com today