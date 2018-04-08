Chicago (IL) Simeon junior quarterback recruit Alante Brown (5-foot-10, 170 pounds) decided to give Miami of Ohio his verbal commitment tonight. Brown discusses his commitment to the Miami Redhawks here.

"Miami of Ohio is just a special place," Brown said. "I made my fourth visit to Miami of Ohio recently and after that visit I knew I was ready to commit."

Brown, who has been the starting quarterback for the Simeon Wolverines the past two seasons admitted that getting a chance to compete at the college level at his position played a factor in his decision.

"Miami recruited me from Day 1 as a quarterback and they are going to give me a chance to play quarterback at the college level. I know that I was have a lot of competition but I feel like that I can hopefully come in and compete for a job right away."

Brown's explained that his decision was also based on much more than just football.

"I was able to see everything that Miami has to offer. They offer a great education and very strong overall academics. The football program is heading in the right direction plus they already have a younger team. I'm hoping to help bring in even more kids in my class and I've already started to work on a few guys from here about Miami."

So why make a verbal commitment this early in the process?

"I know that Miami of Ohio is the right place for me. I also felt like I didn't want to see this great opportunity pass me by if I waited too long. I just always felt like Miami as going to be the school to beat for me and I just feel great about my decision. "

So who else did Brown consider before making his verbal commitment to Miami?

"I looked hard at all of my options. My Top 4 schools list was Miami, NIU, Toledo and Western Michigan, I just felt that Miami just offers everything I was looking for in a school."

Alante Brown is verbally committed to Miami of Ohio.

