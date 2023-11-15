Ben Bryant's six-year college career has been filled with twists and turns.

The latest, and maybe the greatest, came last week, when Bryant roared back from an upper-body injury that sidelined him for four games with a masterful performance to beat Wisconsin, 24-10, in Madison.

"It was really fun," Bryant said. "It's tough being injured, being out and not being able to play with your teammates when you work so hard all offseason. It was really fun to get back out there and get the win."

Bryant threw for 195 yards and two touchdowns, and ran for a score as well. With the ball on the Wisconsin 1, the traditionally pigeonholed pocket passer got a chance to roll out and scrambled for a score.

"Yeah, it was a one-yard rush," Bryant said with a laugh about showcasing his speed. "Lawson [Albright] isn't too happy with me that I didn't throw it to him, but I took the safe approach and he understood, he's a team player.

"Other guys might not be as easy to let me off the hook there... It was nice to run in and get one of those rushing touchdowns but I'm just happy we played well and got the win."

Jokes aside, Bryant was surgical against the Badgers. He completed nine of his first 10 passes, as Northwestern converted its first 10 third downs and scored on all four full first-half drives. Maybe even more notable was the pass protection.

Bryant was sacked five times against Penn State on Sept. 30, eventually leading to his injury. Against Wisconsin, he was brought down behind the line just once. In the post-game press conference, he said he felt great and wouldn't have to waddle around the next day, like he did earlier in the season because of bumps and bruises.

On Tuesday morning, he said his comments have held true.

"I wasn't kidding," he said. "[My body] feels really good now and I'm ready to attack this week."

There's a lot riding on this week as the Wildcats square off with Purdue on Senior Day. It's the final game this season at Ryan Field, and, pending an Evanston City Council vote next Monday, could be the last game at this current iteration of the stadium, period.

Bryant talked about what it means to play the last home game of his six-year college career, and to do it at Northwestern.

"It's crazy," he said. "It all happens so quick. You're a freshman one day, and then it's your last game, your senior day. I tell the guys all the time that it goes by so quick and you have to just enjoy every moment.

"I've enjoyed every moment, and Northwestern has meant so much to me. I've met so many great people here, had so many great experiences and made friendships that will last a lifetime."

Bryant has had a roller-coaster ride at Northwestern as Pat Fitzgerald, the coach to whom he committed, was fired in the wake of a hazing scandal in July. Then, Bryant had to deal with an injury that knocked him out for a third of the season.

But when you ask him about his experience at Northwestern, his passion for the place shines through.

"100%," he said about if Northwestern has lived up to what he wanted it to be when he transferred. "All I was guaranteed when I came here was a chance to compete and they've given me just that. I've been around a team that just bands together through all types of adversity. I'm just so thankful to be on a team with this group of guys, it's just been a great experience."