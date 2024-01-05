An interesting narrative is developing ahead of the National Championship between Washington and Michigan. While it is no secret that Heisman finalist Michael Penix had an incredible season for the Huskies, Wolverines quarterback J.J. McCarthy has also been one of the best in college football. One of the most intriguing parts of this National Championship is the clash of styles. Washington wants to get into a shootout with their vertical passing game, while Michigan's offense is methodical paired with nation's best defense. Michigan fans once again hear that the opposition wants to "stop the run and force McCarthy to beat them." I have even seen comments suggesting Michigan doesn't trust McCarthy to win the game. This narrative is wild, given McCarthy just led a game-tying drive against Alabama in the Rose Bowl. After the game, head coach Jim Harbaugh called McCarthy the greatest quarterback in Michigan Football history. Michigan wins with complimentary football that doesn't ask McCarthy to throw for 300 yards weekly. There is no debate that Penix has put up bigger numbers than McCarthy, but is there some massive talent gap between the two quarterbacks?

Let's see what the numbers say about the matchup within the matchup—Michigan vs Washington, McCarthy vs Penix.

McCarthy and Penix Output Efficiency Player Attempts Comp % YPA TD % INT % McCarthy 314 73.2% 9.1 7.0% 1.2% Penix 505 66.7% 9.2 6.9% 1.7%

Throughout the year, Penix has nearly 200 more attempts than McCarthy. Comparing yards and touchdowns is pointless, given the scheme. We'll start with the efficiency of those stats first before getting into the finer details. McCarthy completes a higher percentage of his throws. We'll explore this more in a moment, but let's start with the idea that Penix is the deep ball mechanic while McCarthy is the checkdown game manager. McCarthy and Penix have nearly identical yards per attempt, both elite. In previous years I would tell you anything over 9 puts you in the top tier, but this season was insane with Jayden Daniels leading the way with an 11.5 compared to Hendon Hooker's leading 9.5 last season. They are nearly identical again regarding touchdowns, with McCarthy getting a touchdown pass on 7.0% of his throws compared to Penix's 6.9%. The big picture of touchdowns gets even more interesting when you compare the teams. McCarthy has led many drives into the red zone, where the nation's best short-yardage running back, Blake Corum, has taken over, leading the country with 25 touchdowns. During the season, Washington has scored 68 touchdowns, with Penix accounting for 35 of those. Fans may be surprised to learn Michigan has scored 65 touchdowns this season, with McCarthy's arm accounting for 22. So, not only is there not much of a gap in touchdown efficiency, but as a team, the totals are remarkably close given the perception of these offenses. When it comes to interceptions, once again, they are close. Penix has nine on the season compared to McCarthy's four. It's crazy to think three of those interceptions came against Bowling Green. Penix threw two interceptions in Washington's 15-7 victory over Arizona State.



McCarthy and Penix Deep Passing (20+) Player Att% Comp % YPA TD% INT% McCarthy 14.3% 53.3% 14.9 22.2% 2.2% Penix 21.4% 46.3% 16.1 14.8% 6.4%

There are some not-so-surprising and some interesting things here. It's no shock to see Penix with a larger share of deep throws, and when it comes to completion percentage, this is what I thought we would see. The gap is almost identical to their total completion percentage. Because I do McCarthy's chart weekly, I know he is one of college football's more accurate deep ball passers. Only Heisman winner Jayden Daniels is more accurate. When it comes to touchdowns and interceptions, we have found a gap. Nearly 1 out of every four deep throw attempts for McCarthy is a touchdown, while only 2.2% of the throws are interceptions. Penix has a lower touchdown threshold and a higher interception rate. Only Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi of Colorado State has thrown more deep interceptions than Penix, with nine compared to 7. Penix throws a lot of deep throws from the long field, not necessarily just taking shots in the end zone. This is one where I think eye test is important. Penix makes some incredible touch throws and impresses with his arm talent. But he is not the efficient deep passer of Daniels or even Jalen Milroe.



Under Pressure Player Dropbacks Comp% TD/INT Sacks TA McCarthy 106 62.3% 8/3 18 0 Penix 137 45.1% 5/3 11 23

Both quarterbacks play behind two of the best offensive lines in college football. Washington won the Joe Moore Award for best offensive line this year after Michigan won the previous two. Michigan's unit is still elite, but it's no secret they have struggled in pass protection this year. How the quarterbacks deal with pressure is interesting. McCarthy has a massive advantage in completion percentage. Again, after charting McCarthy all season, I am not surprised to see this gap as McCarthy, under pressure, especially escaping to the right, is one of the best in the country. McCarthy's eight touchdowns under pressure led the Power 5, and only Bo Nix had a higher completion percentage. A big reason for Washington winning the Joe Moore Award was the lack of sacks, but maybe the offensive line should give a share to Penix. An 8% Pressure to Sack conversion is elite. While McCarthy takes more sacks, he also holds on to the ball and extends plays, leading to more completions. One of my favorite stats of the year is that McCarthy has zero throw-away passes this year. Penix has the 5th most under-pressure throw aways with 23 and has another seven from a clean pocket. I am a massive fan of grading pressures over sacks. The value of sacks is evident, as we saw Michigan succeed against Alabama getting to Milroe, but as we see here, pressure can impact a quarterback across the board. There is a narrative you can't get to Penix against this offensive line because of the low sack numbers, but if Michigan can create pressure, it can have a massive impact.



Summary