By the Numbers: McCarthy vs Penix
An interesting narrative is developing ahead of the National Championship between Washington and Michigan. While it is no secret that Heisman finalist Michael Penix had an incredible season for the Huskies, Wolverines quarterback J.J. McCarthy has also been one of the best in college football.
One of the most intriguing parts of this National Championship is the clash of styles. Washington wants to get into a shootout with their vertical passing game, while Michigan's offense is methodical paired with nation's best defense. Michigan fans once again hear that the opposition wants to "stop the run and force McCarthy to beat them." I have even seen comments suggesting Michigan doesn't trust McCarthy to win the game.
This narrative is wild, given McCarthy just led a game-tying drive against Alabama in the Rose Bowl. After the game, head coach Jim Harbaugh called McCarthy the greatest quarterback in Michigan Football history.
Michigan wins with complimentary football that doesn't ask McCarthy to throw for 300 yards weekly. There is no debate that Penix has put up bigger numbers than McCarthy, but is there some massive talent gap between the two quarterbacks?
Let's see what the numbers say about the matchup within the matchup—Michigan vs Washington, McCarthy vs Penix.
|Player
|Attempts
|Comp %
|YPA
|TD %
|INT %
|
McCarthy
|
314
|
73.2%
|
9.1
|
7.0%
|
1.2%
|
Penix
|
505
|
66.7%
|
9.2
|
6.9%
|
1.7%
Throughout the year, Penix has nearly 200 more attempts than McCarthy. Comparing yards and touchdowns is pointless, given the scheme. We'll start with the efficiency of those stats first before getting into the finer details.
McCarthy completes a higher percentage of his throws. We'll explore this more in a moment, but let's start with the idea that Penix is the deep ball mechanic while McCarthy is the checkdown game manager. McCarthy and Penix have nearly identical yards per attempt, both elite. In previous years I would tell you anything over 9 puts you in the top tier, but this season was insane with Jayden Daniels leading the way with an 11.5 compared to Hendon Hooker's leading 9.5 last season.
They are nearly identical again regarding touchdowns, with McCarthy getting a touchdown pass on 7.0% of his throws compared to Penix's 6.9%. The big picture of touchdowns gets even more interesting when you compare the teams.
McCarthy has led many drives into the red zone, where the nation's best short-yardage running back, Blake Corum, has taken over, leading the country with 25 touchdowns. During the season, Washington has scored 68 touchdowns, with Penix accounting for 35 of those. Fans may be surprised to learn Michigan has scored 65 touchdowns this season, with McCarthy's arm accounting for 22.
So, not only is there not much of a gap in touchdown efficiency, but as a team, the totals are remarkably close given the perception of these offenses. When it comes to interceptions, once again, they are close. Penix has nine on the season compared to McCarthy's four. It's crazy to think three of those interceptions came against Bowling Green. Penix threw two interceptions in Washington's 15-7 victory over Arizona State.
|Player
|Att%
|Comp %
|YPA
|TD%
|INT%
|
McCarthy
|
14.3%
|
53.3%
|
14.9
|
22.2%
|
2.2%
|
Penix
|
21.4%
|
46.3%
|
16.1
|
14.8%
|
6.4%
There are some not-so-surprising and some interesting things here. It's no shock to see Penix with a larger share of deep throws, and when it comes to completion percentage, this is what I thought we would see. The gap is almost identical to their total completion percentage. Because I do McCarthy's chart weekly, I know he is one of college football's more accurate deep ball passers. Only Heisman winner Jayden Daniels is more accurate.
When it comes to touchdowns and interceptions, we have found a gap. Nearly 1 out of every four deep throw attempts for McCarthy is a touchdown, while only 2.2% of the throws are interceptions. Penix has a lower touchdown threshold and a higher interception rate. Only Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi of Colorado State has thrown more deep interceptions than Penix, with nine compared to 7.
Penix throws a lot of deep throws from the long field, not necessarily just taking shots in the end zone. This is one where I think eye test is important. Penix makes some incredible touch throws and impresses with his arm talent. But he is not the efficient deep passer of Daniels or even Jalen Milroe.
|Player
|Dropbacks
|Comp%
|TD/INT
|Sacks
|TA
|
McCarthy
|
106
|
62.3%
|
8/3
|
18
|
0
|
Penix
|
137
|
45.1%
|
5/3
|
11
|
23
Both quarterbacks play behind two of the best offensive lines in college football. Washington won the Joe Moore Award for best offensive line this year after Michigan won the previous two. Michigan's unit is still elite, but it's no secret they have struggled in pass protection this year. How the quarterbacks deal with pressure is interesting.
McCarthy has a massive advantage in completion percentage. Again, after charting McCarthy all season, I am not surprised to see this gap as McCarthy, under pressure, especially escaping to the right, is one of the best in the country. McCarthy's eight touchdowns under pressure led the Power 5, and only Bo Nix had a higher completion percentage.
A big reason for Washington winning the Joe Moore Award was the lack of sacks, but maybe the offensive line should give a share to Penix. An 8% Pressure to Sack conversion is elite. While McCarthy takes more sacks, he also holds on to the ball and extends plays, leading to more completions. One of my favorite stats of the year is that McCarthy has zero throw-away passes this year. Penix has the 5th most under-pressure throw aways with 23 and has another seven from a clean pocket.
I am a massive fan of grading pressures over sacks. The value of sacks is evident, as we saw Michigan succeed against Alabama getting to Milroe, but as we see here, pressure can impact a quarterback across the board. There is a narrative you can't get to Penix against this offensive line because of the low sack numbers, but if Michigan can create pressure, it can have a massive impact.
Summary
To be clear, my intent coming into this was not to knock Michael Penix down. There is a reason he was in New York as a Heisman finalist, and I believe he is a great quarterback. Because I study McCarthy's data weekly, I knew some of the narratives out there were simply false and thought there was a chance these two could be more comparable than people think. And with every By the Numbers, I wanted to see if the data matched the eye test when it came to Penix.
As I said, Penix dominates the eye test and is one of the arm talents in college football, but McCarthy is a potential first-round NFL pick for a reason.
Yes, Penix has more yards and touchdowns than McCarthy, but with how much he throws, the advantage is not massive. McCarthy gets nearly identical yards and touchdowns per attempt while being more accurate with fewer interceptions. McCarthy has thrown interceptions in two games this year, with three against Bowling Green and one against Maryland. Penix has interceptions in eight games this season, including against some of the worst defenses they've faced. With Michigan's turnover margin advantage, an interception or two could take Washington out of this game. But, as we saw with Michigan against TCU last year, McCarthy can't afford turnovers either.
Penix and Washington live and die by the deep ball, and at 14-0, they have been living just fine this season. That said, Penix's deep throws come with risk. No Power 5 QB has more deep pass interceptions than Penix. McCarthy doesn't throw deep often, but he is one of the best in college football when he does. Only LSU's Daniels' is more accurate and has a better TD/INT ratio.
McCarthy and Michigan pick their spots, so it will be interesting to see if opportunities present themself against Washington's weaker secondary. Penix and Washington are facing the highest-graded secondary in college football in Michigan. Penix is coming off arguably his best game of the season against Texas, so much like facing Milroe, Michgian's ability to keep the roof on the defense will be a key to the game.
Both quarterbacks play behind great offensive lines but deal with pressure differently. McCarthy takes more sacks but with a trade-off of more completions. McCarthy's ability to extend plays is essential to Michigan's offensive scheme of staying on schedule, and it's one of the few areas where Michigan is willing to take some risks offensively. While Penix and Washington are elite at avoiding sacks, pressure still has a massive impact on the quarterback. Incompletions and throwaways do not come with the yard loss of a sack, but a wasted down is a wasted down. Penix is not a scrambler, so Michigan will not have to focus on containing him as they did with Milroe. Much like the secondary vs the deep ball, the pass rush vs Penix is critical to this game.
These are two great quarterbacks who have led their team to undefeated seasons. McCarthy was the Heisman front-runner at one point before a run, only in the second half against Penn State, and the injury-impacted game against Maryland took him out of the conversation. Penix made it to New York, and if it weren't for Jayden Daniels' absurd numbers, he would have won the Heisman this year.
The two are coming into this game with widely different perceptions and resumes. With how close they indeed are, it will be interesting to see each impact on the game, with Penix facing the best defense he has faced all year and McCarthy facing the worst pass defense since Purdue. There is a reason we play games, and one of these quarterbacks will add National Champion to their resume on Monday night.
