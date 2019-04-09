Chicago (IL) De La Salle junior wide receiver/tight end prospect Matt Byrnes (6-foot-5, 215pounds) made a junior day visit on Saturday to the University of South Dakota. Byrnes takes a few minutes to recap his visit to the Home of the Coyotes and much more in this recruiting update.

"I was able to head out to visit South Dakota on Saturday for a visit," Byrnes said. "The visit went well and I had a lot of fun and learned a lot more about South Dakota."

Byrnes filled us in on his first impressions from his South Dakota visit.

"South Dakota has a lot to offer and they really have a nice campus. I was also able to talk with several of the coaches at South Dakota and they seem pretty interested."They invited me to come back for another visit and they also talked about it's summer camps. I was able to walk around the campus also also saw all the facilities. I was really impressed with the dome and they are doing all kinds of renovations. I also liked that we had a chance to talk with some of the players at South Dakota. The players talked about coming into South Dakota from all over the country and how the team is one big family and I loved that family vibe at South Dakota."

So what's next for Byrnes this spring?

"I'm planning to make a few more visits soon. I'm set to make a return visit Indiana State on April 20th along with making a visit to Kansas State on May 7th. I also want to get out to vidit SIU sometime this spring."

Byrnes, who is playing 7on7 this spring with P.R.O. filled us in on what part of his game he's focused on improving this off season.

"I've been really focused on improving my speed along with just concentrating more on catching the football. I had a few drops last season and I want to just improve and focus in on securing the catch more consistently."