“The Kansas visit was amazing,” Brooks said. “It was great to get a lot of insight on the coaching staff and from the strength staff, and just learning things more than what I’ve learned on each visit. It was great to connect with the coaches and get new and valuable information. Also, the basketball game was amazing and the atmosphere on campus was electric. It’s just a great place with lots of resources.”

His most recent visit came last month when he visited for a Junior Day event.

The defensive lineman from Homewood Flossmoor in Illinois told Jayhawk Slant he plans to take an official visit to Kansas in June.

Cameron Brooks has taken a couple visits to Lawrence, and he is getting ready to add another one to his list.

The Jayhawks offered Brooks last summer after he took his first visit to campus in June. Since the first trip he has built a strong bond with defensive tackles coach Jim Panagos.

“Coach Panagos is a tier one d-line coach, and has all the tools to produce special players,” Brooks said. “He is a demanding coach, and he gets the best out of his players, which speaks to Kansas success over the last few years. Being around him and soaking up knowledge from a great was very cool.”

Panagos evaluated Brooks last season and the Jayhawks responded quickly with a scholarship offer.

“Coach Panagos loved my short burst and explosiveness and thinks I look very strong and am great against the run,” Brooks said. “He also loved my versatility and my ability to transition on passing downs.”

Brooks has watched the Kansas program develop under Lance Leipold and believes everything is going in the right direction.

“I am seeing a program that is being built brick by brick led by Coach Leipold, and a program that s best football is in front of them,” he said.

He has visited Tennessee, Michigan, Illinois, and Miami (Ohio). He said he plans to take upcoming trips to Illinois and Kansas State. He hopes to find a place after his official visits in June that can help him develop on and off the field.

“I’m looking for a school that values me as a person as well as a player,” he said. “A school that I can develop at and become a better player and person than when I came in, and a school that I can win games and have a great experience. And ultimately be developed to an elite NFL talent.”