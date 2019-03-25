Normal (Ill.) West junior quarterback recruit Carson Camp (6-foot-3, 205 pounds) made a weekend visit to South Dakota and came away with a scholarship offer from the Coyotes. Camp recaps his visit to South Dakota and much more in this latest recruiting update.

"South Dakota has been trying to get me to come out and visit them so I was able to do that late last week," Camp said. "I really enjoyed my visit and it was great that I was able to come home with an offer from them."

Carson recapped his first ever visit to the University of South Dakota.

"I had an awesome visit to South Dakota. I was able to spend some time getting to know head coach Bob Nielsen and we had a really long talk. We just talked some football along with just us getting to know each other and Coach Nielsen offered me the scholarship. I also spent time with South Dakota quarterback coach Ted Schlafke along with my recruiting coach Dante Warren and the coaches are just great guys at South Dakota. South Dakota has a great weight room and they are also in the middle of doing some major renovations including the dome. I was also able to learn more about the academics at South Dakota and I was able to see some class rooms and get more information about my major. I was also able to see the dorms and everything looked really nice. South Dakota has put a lot of money into the school and the athletic programs."

Camp was also able to watch a Coyotes spring practice.

"I really liked watching the spring practice at South Dakota. They run a no huddle offense and they are really high tempo. I feel like I could be a good fit in that offense and the coaches also talked about the position and what my role and responsibilities would be in the offense. Overall it was a great visit and South Dakota really impressed me on my first visit."

So what's next for Camp, who is on his spring break this week?

"I don't have any other visits planned for now. I think I'm going to wait until the spring evaluation period gets going and see how that goes for me. I know a lot of college coaches said they want to see me throw in person this spring."

Carson Camp has scholarship offers from Illinois State, Indiana State and South Dakota.

