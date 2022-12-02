We regret to inform you that the EDGYTIM Senior/ Post Grad Showcase powered by EFT Sports Performance set for December 7th in McCook will be cancelled.

Due to the recent changes in College football rules surrounding the transfer portal and the current recruitment climate, many coaches have opted to pursue transfer athletes starting Dec. 5th when the transfer portal opens. With the senior showcase being so close, coaches have informed us that they will be waiting to continue the recruitment of the class of ’23 after the new year, closer to the official signing date.

With that being said, the aforementioned coaches have confirmed their attendance for the 2023 EdgyTim MLK Underclassmen Showcase so we would like to extend the offer to transfer your ticket and come compete at the annual EDGYTIM Underclassmen Showcase on Monday January 16th 2023 one of the best overall showcases in the Midwest. If you are unable to attend the event, please let us know and we can issue a refund.

Have questions? Email us at fb@eftsportsperformance.com

Additionally, the EFT Football Academy is here to support you and put you in the best place to be successful and continue your athletic and academic career. We offer individualized combine videos, showing all the essential measurables that coaches search for including a verified Vertical, Shuttle and 40 time to name a few, as well as personalized recruitment assistance programs that help give you the tools to make the most out of the final months of the recruitment period.

Because of the inconvenience and delay of your recruitment process, we are offering discounts on some of our services so we can get your name in front of college coaches as soon as possible. If you would like more information on how we can help, please reach out to us and we can set a time to go your recruitment thus far and determine the best course of action to close out your recruitment with a bang.



