The 6-foot-1, 205-pounder from Lake Forest (Ill.) announced his verbal commitment on Twitter.

Northwestern landed its second four-star prospect in a week when linebacker Mac Uihlein , the No. 150 prospect in the nation, committed to the Wildcats on Friday night.

Uihlein follows on the heels of four-star tackle Caleb Tiernan, who committed to the Wildcats on March 28.

Uihlein (pronounced YOU-line) chose Northwestern over offers from Iowa, Louisville, Purdue, Virginia and Wisconsin, among others. He is ranked as the No. 9 inside linebacker in the nation and No. 2 overall prospect in the state of Illinois.

Uihlein made the short trip south from Lake Forest to Evanston several times for unofficial visits. After visiting for the Wisconsin game in October, Uihlein told WildcatReport that "the great people at NU" were what made the school a favorite in his mind.

Northwestern's four-member 2021 class is now ranked 31st in the nation by Rivals. The Wildcats have landed three of their four commitments since the NCAA instituted a recruiting dead period because of the coronavirus pandemic.

