What a day Saturday was for Northwestern.

Shortly after the close of their last spring practice, the Wildcats landed two Class of 2020 commitments as three-star defensive tackle TeRah Edwards and three-star linebacker Xander Mueller each verballed to head coach Pat Fitzgerald.

They are the sixth and seventh commitments, respectively, in Northwestern's class, which is now ranked 25th in the nation by Rivals.

Edwards and Mueller are a study in recruiting contrasts.

It was the first visit to Evanston for Edwards, who has been a top target on Northwestern's board for a long time. Mueller, on the other hand, is the younger brother of Northwestern linebacker Erik Mueller and knows the program and coaches very well. He committed the same day he received his scholarship offer from the Wildcats.

Edwards, a 6-foot-3, 295-pounder from Groveport (Ohio) Madison, chose Northwestern over an impressive 25-school offer list that included 14 Power Five schools. Michigan, Michigan State and Penn State all extended scholarship offers.

The versatile Edwards will come into NU as a defensive tackle, but offensive line is also on the table.

Edwards was the first of the pair to announce his commitment on Twitter.