Northwestern had a very strong first official visit on May 12-14, converting four visitors into commitments and establishing the foundation of their Class of 2024. Now, the Wildcats aim to build off that strong start with their second round of official visitors on June 2-4.

Nine different recruits are publicly confirmed to be be coming into Evanston this weekend, and the Wildcats will once again have a ringer to help convince prospects to join them in the 2024 class.

Last time, it was TE Patrick Schaller who took an official visit after already pledging to play for Northwestern in November. This time, OL Idrys Cotton will be along for the ride even after he announced his commitment on May 21.

Outside of Cotton and a pair of wide receivers, this weekend will skew towards the defensive side of the ball. The six remaining recruits all hold an offer from Northwestern to play defense, albeit one of them has the chance to pick whether they'll line up in the offensive or defensive side of the trenches.

Wide receivers coach Armon Binns and cornerbacks coach Lamarcus Hicks will both be in the hunt for the first high school commitments of their Northwestern careers, and new defensive line coach Christian Smith will look to grow his first class that already features DE Callen Campbell and DT Dillan Johnson from the first official visit.

Get to know the announced official visitors for this upcoming weekend here.



