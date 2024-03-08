Northwestern will host some of its top 2025 targets for a big visit Saturday in Evanston.

WildcatReport obtained a list of 13 juniors, including two quarterbacks, who will be in attendance for Saturday’s spring practice.

The Wildcats already have verbal commitments from three players for their 2025 class, which is currently ranked 43rd in the nation by Rivals and consists of three-stars Zach Giuliano, Caden O’Rourke and Jonathan Stevens Jr.. They hope to add to that trio with several more commits from this visiting group at some point in the future.

The players on Saturday will watch a Wildcat spring practice, meet with coaches, and tour the campus and facilities during their visit. On Saturday night, many of them will be in the stands at Welsh-Ryan Arena, where they will watch Northwestern’s basketball team play Minnesota in the Wildcats’ last game of the regular season, and all-time leading scorer Boo Buie’s final home game.

