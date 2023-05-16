With all the intangibles in the world, there's a reason that Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy was a highly-rated recruit coming out of school and is seen as one of the top-returning quarterbacks in the Big Ten conference.

During his time in Ann Arbor, he has shown that he is very capable of leading the Wolverines into the future with one outlet believing that he could see himself in the conversation of becoming a first-round NFL Draft choice in next year's draft if he had a standout season himself.

According to CBS Sports, McCarthy was listed amongst a handful of other quarterbacks the outlet feels that could enter the conversation as a first-rounder with a standout season.

Here is what the outlet had to say:

McCarthy came into last season in a quarterback battle with former teammate Cade McNamara before ultimately winning the starting job and leading Michigan to a Big Ten championship and College Football Playoff berth. McCarthy heads into this season as the undisputed starter after McNamara transferred to Iowa during the offseason. In Michigan's CFP loss to TCU, McCarthy made a handful of questionable decisions, including throwing two interceptions returned for touchdowns. Those turnovers ultimately swung the game in TCU's favor in Michigan's 51-45 loss. The Wolverines will be ranked as one of the top teams in the preseason as the team returns 84% of the total production from last season on offense. Michigan, on paper, may be even better this season, especially if McCarthy improves his decision-making in his second full season as the starter. Roman Wilson and Cornelius Johnson both return and should give McCarthy two reliable targets to throw to this season. McCarthy has great size for the position at 6-foot-3 and showed flashes of why he can be a top draft pick. McCarthy threw for a career-high 343 yards in his last game of the season. How he builds on it will determine when he hears his name called next spring.