During the contact period, college coaches from around the country flocked to Chicago to check out the growing number of FBS prospects in the area. Chicago could soon — if it isn’t already — a must-stop for college football’s best.

Known nationally as a basketball mecca, the Windy City is seeing a boom in football recruiting talent.

Michigan is ahead of the curb here. The Wolverines landed the best Chicagoland had to offer in Frankfort (Ill.) Lincoln Way East wide receiver AJ Henning last cycle. This cycle, the Wolverines already hold a commitment from Rivals100 La Grange Park (Ill.) Nazareth Academy quarterback JJ McCarthy.

It’s clear Michigan is and will be a recruiting staple in Chicago.

“They hit a grand slam getting JJ,”” said Nazareth Academy head coach Tim Racki. “He’s the best kind of commit because he’s the best recruiter. What guys wouldn’t want to play with this kid? Getting a five-star in the Chicago area is big. We have another national recruit in Tyler Morris, and he’s been really impressed.

“Everyone also knows it’s a high academic institution. It’s also here in the Midwest. It’s a school where you’re not only going to get a great education, but you’re also going to be part of a great football program. They’re killing it. It’s not hard to sell Michigan football.”