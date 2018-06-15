Chicagoland offensive lineman jumps on Purdue offer
Purdue offered Joliet Catholic offensive lineman Dave Monnot a scholarship Thursday after he stood out at its camp on Monday.
He immediately accepted, becoming the Boilermakers' second offensive line commitment.
The 6-foot-6, 285-pounder also held offers from Illinois (where he was due to attend camp Friday night), Cincinnati and numerous Mid-American Conference schools.
Monnot had previously visited Purdue for a junior day.
"One of the big things that sold me on (Purdue) was the coaching staff. I love the way Coach (Dale) Williams coaches. He's an Ohio guy," Monnot said of Williams, who once played in a high school all-star game with Monnot's father. "He's going to hold me accountable if I mess up, and that's something I look for in a coach.
"The final factor was the players. I didn't get a chance to talk to any of the players while I was there, but at my gym here at home, Rudy's, Evan Panfil used to go there, so I had his number. I gave him a call and asked him about his experience there and he sold me."
Monnot was recruited to play offensive tackle.
"I play very violently, I think," Monnot said. "Very aggressive."
He was one of several closely watched offensive linemen at Purdue's camp Monday night, and as it turned out, the second to be offered after camp in June and quickly commit. Cam Craig was the first earlier in the month.
"Something they both said they liked about me was my competitiveness," Monnot said of his conversations with head coach Jeff Brohm and offensive line coach Dale Williams. "I wasn't perfect and made mistakes, but they liked how competitive I was when I got back and tried again."
He is Purdue's eighth commitment, but that list could grow considerably this weekend.
100% Committed! #BoilerUp #BrohmSquad pic.twitter.com/aMwbvIdkKi— Dave Monnot III (@ohiodave7) June 15, 2018
