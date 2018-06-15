More: Purdue commitments

Purdue offered Joliet Catholic offensive lineman Dave Monnot a scholarship Thursday after he stood out at its camp on Monday.

He immediately accepted, becoming the Boilermakers' second offensive line commitment.

The 6-foot-6, 285-pounder also held offers from Illinois (where he was due to attend camp Friday night), Cincinnati and numerous Mid-American Conference schools.

Monnot had previously visited Purdue for a junior day.

"One of the big things that sold me on (Purdue) was the coaching staff. I love the way Coach (Dale) Williams coaches. He's an Ohio guy," Monnot said of Williams, who once played in a high school all-star game with Monnot's father. "He's going to hold me accountable if I mess up, and that's something I look for in a coach.

"The final factor was the players. I didn't get a chance to talk to any of the players while I was there, but at my gym here at home, Rudy's, Evan Panfil used to go there, so I had his number. I gave him a call and asked him about his experience there and he sold me."