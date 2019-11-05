News More News
football

Class 5A Round 1 Preview

Tim OHalloran • EdgyTim
@EDGYTIM
Publisher
24 year publisher and sole owner/creator of EDGYTIM.com

Second Round Class 5A#8 Chicago (St. Rita) (7-3) at #1 Sterling (H.S.) (10-0), TBA#4 Country Club Hills (Hillcrest) (9-1) at #12 Oak Park (Fenwick) (6-4), TBA#2 Rockford (Boylan Catholic) (10-0) at...

