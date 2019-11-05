Class 6A Round 2 Preview
Second Round Class 6A#8 Chicago (Simeon) (7-1) at #1 Crystal Lake (Prairie Ridge) (9-1), TBA#5 Antioch (8-2) at #4 Cary (C.-Grove) (8-2), TBA#7 Chicago (Kenwood) (8-1) at #2 Deerfield (H.S.) (8-2),...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news