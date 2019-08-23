Class 6A Top 10 poll
Class 6A
2019 Preseason Enrollments and Classification
1. Phillips 0-0 (1) @ Detroit Cass Tech
2. Prairie Ridge 0-0 (2) @ Grayslake Central
3. Simeon 0-0 (3) @ Southfield Christian (Mich)
4. Richards 0-0 (4) @ Lincoln-Way Central
5. Crete-Monee 0-0 (5) @ Rich Central
6. Providence Catholic 0-0 (6) @ Willowbrook
7. Cary-Grove 0-0 (7) @ Crystal Lake South
8. Glenwood 0-0 (8) @ Springfield Lanphier
9. Antioch 0-0 (9) @ Lake Forest
10. Normal West 0-0 (10) @ Peoria Notre Dame
Others (in no order): Lemont/Springfield/Peoria/Lake Forest