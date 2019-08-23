Class 6A

2019 Preseason Enrollments and Classification

1. Phillips 0-0 (1) @ Detroit Cass Tech

2. Prairie Ridge 0-0 (2) @ Grayslake Central

3. Simeon 0-0 (3) @ Southfield Christian (Mich)

4. Richards 0-0 (4) @ Lincoln-Way Central

5. Crete-Monee 0-0 (5) @ Rich Central

6. Providence Catholic 0-0 (6) @ Willowbrook

7. Cary-Grove 0-0 (7) @ Crystal Lake South

8. Glenwood 0-0 (8) @ Springfield Lanphier

9. Antioch 0-0 (9) @ Lake Forest

10. Normal West 0-0 (10) @ Peoria Notre Dame

Others (in no order): Lemont/Springfield/Peoria/Lake Forest