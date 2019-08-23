Class 7A Top 10 poll
Class 7A
2019 Preseason Enrollments and Classification
1. Nazareth Academy 0-0 (1) vs Cardinal Ritter
2. St Charles North 0-0 (2) @ Palatine
3. Batavia 0-0 (3) vs East St. Louis
4. Brother Rice 0-0 (4) vs Hillcrest
5. Mount Carmel 0-0 (5) vs Calumet Tech (Indiana)
6. Lake Zurich 0-0 (6) @ Fremd
7. Glenbard West 0-0 (7) vs Maine South
8. Willowbrook 0-0 (8) vs Providence Catholic
9. Wheaton South 0-0 (9) @ Metea Valley
10. Normal Community 0-0 (10) vs Richwoods
Others (in no order): Maine West/Harlem/Plainfield North/MolineLincoln Way West