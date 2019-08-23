Class 7A

2019 Preseason Enrollments and Classification

1. Nazareth Academy 0-0 (1) vs Cardinal Ritter

2. St Charles North 0-0 (2) @ Palatine

3. Batavia 0-0 (3) vs East St. Louis

4. Brother Rice 0-0 (4) vs Hillcrest

5. Mount Carmel 0-0 (5) vs Calumet Tech (Indiana)

6. Lake Zurich 0-0 (6) @ Fremd

7. Glenbard West 0-0 (7) vs Maine South

8. Willowbrook 0-0 (8) vs Providence Catholic

9. Wheaton South 0-0 (9) @ Metea Valley

10. Normal Community 0-0 (10) vs Richwoods

Others (in no order): Maine West/Harlem/Plainfield North/MolineLincoln Way West