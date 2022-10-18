Blue Island (Ill.) Eisenhower 2025 athlete Andre Lovett has been a menace in all three phases of the game this season while proving to be one of the Midwest's finest young recruits. The 6-foot-2 sophomore has been especially impressive as a defensive back where he uses his range, coverage ability, motor and physicality to make his presence felt on the field. The Illinois native's incredible upside also happened to grab the attention of Tennessee's coaching staff while competing at their camp over the summer. His performance at the camp was impressive enough for Lovett to leave Knoxville with his first Power Five offer and he has been no stranger to the Tennessee program since.

The sophomore standout made his third trip to Tennessee over the weekend to attend the Vol's instant classic against Alabama. Following his latest visit to Knoxville, Lovett caught up with Rivals for a question and-answer session about his trip down south.