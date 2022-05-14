You would never guess that Ethan Plumb was a freshman this past season when you turn on the film. His pocket presence, ability to make plays under pressure and perfect ball placement more resembled that of a seasoned veteran, than a player who was just beginning his high school journey. Plumb has built on his stellar fall performance with an impressive off-season which has led to two recent power-five offers.

While competing at The Stage spring showcase earlier this week, Plumb took some time to discuss his first two offers and upcoming summer plans.