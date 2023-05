Arlington Heights (Ill.) Hersey tight end Logan Farrell has been a well known prospect on the local level for a while now, so it was only a matter of time before college coaches took notice and began to offer the 2025 standout. With six offers in the boat and a number of additional schools showing a high level of interest, the promise we saw from Farrell as a young recruit is finally coming to fruition.

Rivals caught up with Farrell at Edgy Tim's "The Stage" showcase over the weekend where he broke down the latest in his recruitment and discussed what to expect from his recruiting process moving forward