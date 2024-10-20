Class of 2026 cornerback Nick Hankins recaps Mizzou offer, visit

in other news
Week 9 EDGYTIM Class 8A Top 10
Polls: The 2024 EDGYTIM.com Week 9 Class 8A State Wide Top 10 poll is here.
FREE Photo Gallery: Harlem at Boylan
FREE Photo Gallery: Make sure and check out this FREE Photo Gallery from Saturday's Harlem at Boylan game.
FREE Photos: Byron at Dixon
FREE Photo Gallery: Make sure and check out the latest photo gallery from Friday's Byron at Dixon showdown.
Four-Star Friday: Six more prospects join elite ranks
Four-Star Friday is back with six players who recently joined the elite ranks of four-star prospects
Illinois will host several top targets this weekend
The Illini will welcome another strong group of gameday visitors on Saturday against Michigan.
in other news
Week 9 EDGYTIM Class 8A Top 10
Polls: The 2024 EDGYTIM.com Week 9 Class 8A State Wide Top 10 poll is here.
FREE Photo Gallery: Harlem at Boylan
FREE Photo Gallery: Make sure and check out this FREE Photo Gallery from Saturday's Harlem at Boylan game.
FREE Photos: Byron at Dixon
FREE Photo Gallery: Make sure and check out the latest photo gallery from Friday's Byron at Dixon showdown.