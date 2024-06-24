Advertisement
Advertisement
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Jun 24, 2024
Class of 2026 three-star DT King Liggins discusses MSU offer, visits
circle avatar
Brendan Moore  •  Spartans Illustrated
Staff Writer
Twitter
@bmoorecfb

Class of 2026 three-star defensive tackle King Liggins received his second Big Ten scholarship offer this past weekend from head coach Jonathan Smith, defensive line coach Legi Suianoa and Michigan State.

The offer came while Liggins was in East Lansing.

Following the offer, Liggins spoke with Spartans Illustrated and provided his thoughts on Michigan State.

Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
football
Rivals250 Logo
2025 PROSPECT RANKINGS
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
recruiting
2025Team Rankings
recruiting Team Rankings