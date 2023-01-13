The nation's No. 4 tight end in the 2024 class is headed south to play for Dabo Swinney and the Clemson Tigers in college. The Woodstock (Ill.) Marion Central Catholic star announced a top three of Clemson, Ohio State and Oregon at the end of December prior to announcing his pledge to the Tigers today. Bentancur had over 30 offers and could have gone pretty much anywhere in the country. He is the No. 100 player overall in the 2024 class according to Rivals.

IN HIS OWN WORDS...

Bentacur on why he chose Clemson as his destination in the end. "I chose Clemson because of the family atmosphere and all of the love that the whole staff has shown," Bentacur said. "It is different over there and there are so many opportunities." Bentancur on what makes him most excited about joining the Clemson program: "Joining a family where I know they have my back and we have a chance to win national championships every year," Bentancur said. Bentancur on why he felt now was the time to commit along with his message to the Clemson fans. "There was no other place that I wanted to visit because I loved Clemson," Bentancur said. "To the fans, I’m 100% committed and Clemson is home."

WHAT THE TIGERS ARE GETTING...