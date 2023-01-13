Clemson lands four-star TE Christian Bentancur
The nation's No. 4 tight end in the 2024 class is headed south to play for Dabo Swinney and the Clemson Tigers in college. The Woodstock (Ill.) Marion Central Catholic star announced a top three of Clemson, Ohio State and Oregon at the end of December prior to announcing his pledge to the Tigers today.
Bentancur had over 30 offers and could have gone pretty much anywhere in the country. He is the No. 100 player overall in the 2024 class according to Rivals.
IN HIS OWN WORDS...
Bentacur on why he chose Clemson as his destination in the end.
"I chose Clemson because of the family atmosphere and all of the love that the whole staff has shown," Bentacur said. "It is different over there and there are so many opportunities."
Bentancur on what makes him most excited about joining the Clemson program:
"Joining a family where I know they have my back and we have a chance to win national championships every year," Bentancur said.
Bentancur on why he felt now was the time to commit along with his message to the Clemson fans.
"There was no other place that I wanted to visit because I loved Clemson," Bentancur said. "To the fans, I’m 100% committed and Clemson is home."
WHAT THE TIGERS ARE GETTING...
The four-star tight end has been unstoppable for Marian Central Catholic over the past two seasons while amassing over 2,100 receiving and 22 touchdowns on offense. He was also a standout on the defensive side of the ball during his junior season with over 40 tackles, seven sacks and an interception returned for a touchdown. His dominance on both side of the ball is a true testament to the future star's overall athletic ability and that is exactly what makes him special enough to be a great player at Clemson and beyond.
At 6-foot-5 and 235 pounds Bentancur has a future NFL frame, and as impressive as he currently is from a physical standpoint, he is still incredibly lean with a frame to hold plenty of additional mass once he enters a college weight program. When you combine Bentancur's elite level of athleticism with his impressive physical gifts, it is easy to see why he was one of the most coveted players in the entire 2024 class.
Bentancur has limitless upside and with another year of development at the high school level, he will likely have an opportunity to contribute early and often once at Clemson. This is a player we will likely see playing on Sundays down the road and this is about as big as an early commitment can get for the Tigers.