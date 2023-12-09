Missouri OL transfer Valen Erickson picks NC State
Chicago native Valen Erickson is no stranger to the recruiting process in his young career.
The former Rivals.com three-star prospect from traditional Catholic League power St. Rita High originally verbally committed to Nebraska. He then switched to Missouri and signed with the Tigers under former NCSU offensive coordinator Eli Drinkwitz in the class of 2022.
He had picked Mizzou over offers from Cincinnati, Illinois, Nebraska, Louisville, Purdue, Syracuse and Tennessee, among others.
Erickson redshirted his first year, but the 6-foot-5, 305-pounder was suspended this past season. He entered the transfer portal and the Wolfpack quickly ermerged. He officially visited this past weekend and offensive line coach Garett Tujague was able to lock him up.
Prep highlights
