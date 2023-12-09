Chicago native Valen Erickson is no stranger to the recruiting process in his young career. The former Rivals.com three-star prospect from traditional Catholic League power St. Rita High originally verbally committed to Nebraska. He then switched to Missouri and signed with the Tigers under former NCSU offensive coordinator Eli Drinkwitz in the class of 2022.

Former Missouri offensive lineman Valen Erickson is transferring to NC State. (Rivals.com)

Advertisement

He had picked Mizzou over offers from Cincinnati, Illinois, Nebraska, Louisville, Purdue, Syracuse and Tennessee, among others. Erickson redshirted his first year, but the 6-foot-5, 305-pounder was suspended this past season. He entered the transfer portal and the Wolfpack quickly ermerged. He officially visited this past weekend and offensive line coach Garett Tujague was able to lock him up.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5DT01NSVRURUQg8J+QuvCfpJjwn4+7PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9QYWNrRm9vdGJhbGw/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ QFBhY2tGb290YmFsbDwvYT4gPGJyPjxicj5Qcm92ZXJicyAzOjXigJM2ICZx dW90O1RydXN0IGluIHRoZSBMb3JkIHdpdGggYWxsIHlvdXIgaGVhcnQsIGFu ZCBkbyBub3QgcmVseSBvbiB5b3VyIG93biB1bmRlcnN0YW5kaW5nLiBBY2tu b3dsZWRnZSBoaW0gaW4gYWxsIHlvdXIgd2F5cywgYW5kIGhlIHdpbGwgbWFr ZSB5b3VyIHBhdGhzIHN0cmFpZ2h0LiZxdW90OyA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3QuY28vdFdjMnlLaWlKOCI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3RXYzJ5S2lpSjg8 L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgVmFsZW4gRXJpY2tzb24gKEBWYWxlbkVyaWNrc29u KSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1ZhbGVuRXJpY2tzb24v c3RhdHVzLzE3MzM2MzM1NjYyNDY4NzEyOTk/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+RGVjZW1iZXIgOSwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQg YXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdl dHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rp dj4KCg==

Prep highlights