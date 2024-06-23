Belleville, IL native Charleston Coldon (CB) from Althoff HS is the latest 2025 commit to enjoy his official visit so much that he committed just hours after it ended,



The 6’1″ 190lb., speedy DB announced it on social media around 3:30 on Sunday after BC hosted its final weekend of OV's before the window closes.



"Home!!!!" was the caption in his post to X.



Coldon’s gotten some looks from some big name programs and should certainly add athletisicm and playmaking ability. Currently, Before committing, Colton held offers from BC, Ball State, Illinois State, Indiana, Iowa State, Kansas State, Louisville and Miami of Ohio with some interest from North Dakota State as well.



I'm hoping to have some thoughts and reasons behind the decision from Coldon tonight or Monday morning.