Oswego (Ill.) senior athlete prospect Charles Coleman (6-foot-3, 220 pounds) is gearing up for a new challenge this coming season. Coleman breaks down his upcoming season, his latest recruiting news and much more in this recruiting update.

"I'm so ready to start the season" Coleman said. "I've been thinking about this day the minute after we lost in the playoff to Lincoln-Way (East)."

Coleman is also excited for a new and expanded role this coming season..

"I'm going to be playing in some different spots this year including seeing some time on defense. On offense I'm going to be moved around a bit and on defense I'm going to play some defensive end. I'm going to be in on defense depending on some different packages and it's a big challenge but it's also exciting. It's a good chance to show what I can do at more than just at running back."

Coleman also recapped his latest recruiting news.

"Right now Western Illinois and Iowa State are still in contact and some other schools are waiting to see some of my early senior video. Iowa State, WIU and Central Michigan plus Western Michigan all said they want to see early video along with some smaller level schools. I'm hoping to get out to a few college games and Western Michigan has invited me out and I'm sure I'll go see a few games."

Coleman also filled us in on his game day routine.

"I'll get out of school and I'll go to Jimmy Johns and get something to eat, then go to a friends house and just sit there with my headphones on and my feet up and relax a bit. I have a playlist that has a lot of Drake, G Herbo and Michael Jackson on it. I also always order an Italian Club and maybe a bag of BBQ chips from Jimmy Johns."

Charles Coleman has a scholarship offer from North Dakota.

