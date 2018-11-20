Oswego (Ill.) senior running back recruit Charles Coleman (6-foot-3, 220 pounds) made a weekend official visit to Minnesota State (D2) this past weekend and decided to give the Mavericks his verbal commitment. Coleman breaks down his decision here.

"I visited Minnesota State this past weekend and I loved it there" Coleman said. "It was just the best feeling I've had at any school and it's just the best feeling to find a school that feels like home so I committed."

Coleman filled us in on why he decided to pledge to the MSU Mavericks.

"The coaches and the players at Minnesota State really won me over on my visit. I just felt the love all weekend long and felt like I was already a part of the team. I spent a lot of time with the players at Minnesota State and I had a great connection with them. I was able to hang out with guys like Nate Gunn who played at Minooka. Minnesota State also recruited me as a running back. I also like the fact that Minnesota State's style is very similar to what we do at Oswego and overall it's just a great fit for me."

Coleman also had others options but decided to lock in his verbal commitment to the Mavericks.

"I had interest from Grand Valley State and also Indianapolis and I had visits planned but I know that after my visit I'm all set with Minnesota State. A lot of the D1 schools also told me good luck with my recruiting so I took that as they are moving on."

Coleman is also thrilled to have made his college decision.

"It was a long process and I'm just happy it's all completed and done with now. I would say that the hardest part was to just find a school that's a great overall fit along with dealing with different coaches."

Charles Coleman is verbally committed to Minnesota State.

Sign up or upgrade to EDGYTIM.com today