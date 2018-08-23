Crystal Lake (IL) South junior offensive linemen recruit Dominic Collado (6-foot-4, 285 pounds) is just one more day away from IHSA Football kickoff 2018, Collado discusses his upcoming junior season, his latest recruiting news and more in this update.

"I'm pretty excited for the season to start and we are ready," Collado said. "The team is looking good and I know our offensive line is really strong this season. I also really like the rest of our offense and we are ready for a big season."

Collado also recapped his latest recruiting news and upcoming fall plans.

"I've been invited to go check out some college games this season. I haven't set up anything just yet but I'm sure I'll get out to see games at Purdue, Miami of Ohio, Central Michigan, South Dakota State and Western Michigan. My family also has tickets to see Northwestern so I might end up at a few Northwestern games."

Collado will also have plenty of college coaches checking out his early junior season video.

"A lot of the Big Ten schools have said that they want to see my early season video. Purdue, Northwestern, Minnesota, Michigan State, Iowa and a few others all said they want to see my video. Hopefully I can give them something good to see this season."

Does Collado set any type of personal goals heading into this coming season?

"The main think for me is just cleaning up my footwork. I also always set a goal of not allowing a sack all season. It's really all about our team goals and if I do my job well good things will happen."

Collado also filled us in on his game day routine..

"I'm definitely a headphones guy and I'm listening to mainly rap. I really don't do a lot of crazy things before a game. I will always make sure I say a prayer before the game and that's really the only pregame ritual I have."

Dominic Collado has scholarship offers from Central Michigan and South Dakota State.

