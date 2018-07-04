Crystal Lake (IL) South junior offensive linemen recruit Dominic Collado (6-foot-4, 285 pounds) was easily one of the busiest names on the college camp circuit this summer. Collado checks in and recaps his busy summer along with looking ahead towards his upcoming junior season here.

"I finally ended my college camps after I tore up my knee and needed stitches," Collado said. "I'm totally cleared now and we are on a break from team camp this week and we report back on Monday to team camp."

Collado recapped his impressions from the college camp circuit.

"I ended up camping at Miami of Ohio, Purdue, Rise and Fore camp, all three of the North Central College camps, Central Michigan and Western Michigan. Overall I thought that the camps went well and overall it was a good experience. I really liked the camps at North Central College because they really spread things out from a drill and positional standpoint and I was able to do all three camps and enjoyed all three camps. The Western Michigan camp was also a good experience because it was much more instructional. I also liked the Purdue camp and they just really liked me and followed me pretty closely all day at the camp."

Collado was able to gain the attention of several college coaches this summer.

"Overall the feedback from the college coaches was pretty positive. I've been stying in touch now with the coaches from Miami of Ohio, Cincinnati, Purdue, Northwestern and Minnesota. They all liked me at the camps and want me to stay in touch and also send them my junior season video."

Collado is also hoping to get out to see some college games in person this coming season.

"I've been invited to go see some college games this fall. I'm looking at getting out to games at Northwestern, Central Michigan, Western Michigan, South Dakota State, Purdue and Miami of Ohio, It all depends on my team's schedule but hopefully I can get out to see as many college games as I can."

Collado has now turned his focus towards his team and his upcoming junior season.

"The team has been looking really good in camp so far this summer. I'm just excited for this year. We bring back some experience on offense and we will have some newer kids on defense and I'm expecting a big rebound year for us."

Does Collado set any personal goals heading into a new football season?

"I'm still trying to figure out what my own personal goals will be and my team's goals are always the most important to me. I know that I want to play much more physical this season, be stronger mentally and just use better overall technique and be technically strong on every down."

Dominic Collado has scholarship offers from Central Michigan and South Dakota State.

