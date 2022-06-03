COLUMN: Don't expect handouts at the quarterback position for Michigan
Under Jim Harbaugh, the quarterback position has always been considered an open competition. The best man wins. No matter what you did the year prior, no matter your class standing or how your teammates view you, the best quarterback always gets determined once the balls get rolled onto the field.
In years past, guys like Shea Patterson were involved in 'battles' during fall camp. Battles that provide just enough competition to make things interesting but it was always Patterson's job to lose.
This year might be the most interesting season for the quarterback position during Harbaugh's entire tenure.
You have the incumbent, Cade McNamara, a leader which helped the Wolverines overcome its longtime foe in Ohio State, helped the team win a Big Ten championship, and led the Wolverines to its first College Football Playoff birth in program history.
Then you have JJ McCarthy, a rising sophomore, a five-star recruit coming out of high school with all the physical tools and traits to become an excellent quarterback in his right. One with plenty of untapped potential.
So, what happens next?
That answer, of course, will be determined in the practice field in the coming weeks. One thing is for certain, though, there won't be any handouts or free passes given by Harbaugh.
It doesn't matter what you did last year, what matters is what you've done for the program lately.
While McNamara very well could end up winning the starting job in camp, it doesn't mean that spot is guaranteed.
If McCarthy's rehabilitation of his throwing shoulder is progressing the way many in Ann Arbor, including McCarthy himself, suggest, then he will give the coaching staff a lot to think about heading into the season-opener.
Regardless, it appears that the Wolverines will run some form of a two-quarterback system moving forward this season.
If it's not broken, as it worked last season, why fix it?
While the two might be friendly in the building, the battle is going to be fierce. As the popular saying in football goes, iron sharpens iron.
The Wolverines have two players that are going to push each other and make each other better almost by default.
Just don't expect any handouts to be given to any player along the way.
