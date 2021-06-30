Column: NCAA NIL Guidelines Set A Course For Notre Dame Football, Others

The same compensation debate that has raged for almost a decade surrounding NCAA student-athletes has finally reached a positive outcome for the players who stuff their universities’ coffers and the pockets of their coaches and athletic administrators. Many questions remain on how this seismic shakeup will ultimately play out. But beginning Thursday, NCAA players in all 50 states will finally be given the right to earn side cash off of their name, image and likeness (NIL) through endorsement deals, public appearance fees and/or sponsorship opportunities, just to name three potential income avenues.

Notre Dame student-athletes, like all others in the NCAA, can now earn income for use of their name, image and likeness. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

The NCAA approved Wednesday temporary NIL guidelines to allow student-athletes across the country can engage in NIL deals. It represents a seismic shift that the NCAA has fiercely fought to keep from ever having to make, until state legislators and even the U.S. Supreme Court became involved about 18 months ago. The debate is simplistically complex. The NCAA has always held that tuition, books, room and board is compensation enough for its student-athletes, even while lucrative television contracts turned college athletics into a multi-billion dollar business. Those on the other side insist that college athletics is a full-time job and these student-athletes invest too much blood, sweat and years into their craft to not be provided some compensatory freedom.

Think about the money that former Irish football stars Manti Te’o, Jaylon Smith, Brady Quinn, Jeff Samardzija, Ian Book, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and so many others could have generated through advertising opportunities and apparel sales. But those players would’ve been risking their NCAA eligibility by charging $10 for an autograph or $20 as a summer camp counselor. What about Everett Golson? The former Irish quarterback was never much of a NFL prospect. His earning power and endorsement opportunity came and went during the 2012 football season when he led Notre Dame to the national championship game. To Notre Dame’s credit, the university has consistently supported rights for its student-athletes to “monetize their popularity” from the tireless contributions they make to the university cauldron. After years of kicking the can down the road to avoid any serious pay-for-play conversations, the NCAA finally had its feet held to the fire in April when the U.S. Supreme Court delivered a scathing bipartisan message that the amateur athletics organization was violating antitrust law by denying student-athletes the personal earning power they had a right to. Justice Brett Kavanaugh called the NCAA’s monopolistic business practices “disturbing” and added that it appears as if schools are conspiring “to pay no salaries to the workers who are making the schools billions of dollars.”