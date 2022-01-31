Coming Soon: The Touchdown Luther Burden Show

PowerMizzou.com is excited to announce its second exclusive show with a Tiger wide receiver this spring. Beginning in the first week of March we will air "The Touchdown Luther Burden Show" on PowerMizzou.com and our YouTube channel. The show will be a weekly interview with five-star wideout Luther Burden and PowerMizzou.com publisher Gabe DeArmond. The first of eight episodes will air on Thursday, March 3, with subsequent episodes each Thursday through March and April with a week built in for Missouri's spring break. "I want to thank PowerMizzou and ProEnergy for giving me this great opportunity," Burden said. "I am very excited about getting to know the Mizzou fans and everyone getting to know me. I'm looking forward to connecting with my new Mizzou Fam. Let's Goooo - MIZ-ZOU!!!!"

Burden, the top-ranked receiver and the No. 4 overall player in the Class of 2022, committed to Missouri in October and signed in December. He was an early enrollee and has been on campus since mid-January. Our weekly chats with Burden will run through spring football and his first semester in Columbia. We'll talk about his decorated prep career, his recruiting process, his first semester at Mizzou and much more over the course of eight shows. The goal is for Mizzou fans to get to know Burden as more than a football player. Being a first-year player, Burden isn't likely to do many--if any--interviews. Through the new name, image and likeness rules, PowerMizzou.com pursued this show with Burden as a way for Tiger fans to get to know one of the most celebrated recruits in Tiger history. Our partner in this venture is ProEnergy, a company based in Sedalia, MO, that works with its clients across the globe to provide innovative service and equipment solutions to the energy industry worldwide.

Click here to learn more about ProEnergy