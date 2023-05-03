Content Loading

Though he already had a long list of offers, McCaslin told us in late March that the scholarship from the Hawkeye staff just felt different. "It was a really satisfying offer," McCaslin said. "Iowa was one of the first schools to start recruiting me. I met Seth Wallace a long time ago -- around my sophomore year. I built a really good relationship with him along with Coach (George) Barnett. When I finally earned it and got the offer, it felt really good -- especially in person and getting to shake Coach (Kirk) Ferentz's hand. It was a special moment."