COMMIT: 2024 Three-Star OT Bodey McCaslin Picks Iowa
Bodey McCaslin, a 2024 three-star offensive tackle from St. Charles, Illinois, announced his commitment to Iowa Wednesday afternoon on Twitter.
He chose the Hawkeyes over offers from programs like Vanderbilt, Syracuse, Penn State, Purdue, Minnesota, Nebraska and others.
Though he already had a long list of offers, McCaslin told us in late March that the scholarship from the Hawkeye staff just felt different.
"It was a really satisfying offer," McCaslin said. "Iowa was one of the first schools to start recruiting me. I met Seth Wallace a long time ago -- around my sophomore year. I built a really good relationship with him along with Coach (George) Barnett. When I finally earned it and got the offer, it felt really good -- especially in person and getting to shake Coach (Kirk) Ferentz's hand. It was a special moment."
McCaslin's relationship with Coach Barnett was built strictly on his own means, and that's what had Iowa set in a different place for him.
"Coach Barnett is a really genuine guy," he said. "If he feels a way about you or your game, he'll tell you. We have a good connection. It's a me-and-him relationship, and it's been built up through a year-long process."
"Coaches are the biggest factor in my decision," McCaslin added. "I do believe Coach Barnett will be there. He's an Iowa offensive line coach. He told me there aren't a lot of places that would take him because of the way he recruits and teaches -- he teaches Iowa football."
McCaslin is the latest addition to Iowa's 2024 class which now includes ten commits. The others are Brevin Doll, Xavier Williams, Cody Fox, James Resar, Derek Weisskopf, Cam Buffington, Preston Ries, Josh Janowski and Drew Campbell.