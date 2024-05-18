IOWA CITY -- The Iowa football program landed the commitment of 2025 preferred walk-on quarterback, Ryan Fitzgerald on Friday afternoon. Fitzgerald is the son of former Northwestern head coach, Pat Fitzgerald and is a product of Loyola Academy in Wilmette, Illinois.

A heavily recruited quarterback at the Group of 5 and FCS levels, Fitzgerald chose the walk-on opportunity over a variety of scholarship offers from programs like Toledo, Temple, Northern Illinois, Akron, Ball State, Illinois State and others.

During his junior campaign for the Ramblers, Fitzgerald finished with 2,690 yards and 34 touchdowns. He led Loyola Academy to its second-straight state title, finishing the season with a 14-0 record, and was named the Conference Player of the Year for his efforts.