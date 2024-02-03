As he announced on Twitter on Saturday evening, 2025 three-star linebacker Carson Cooney has committed to Iowa . Cooney joins the Hawkeyes out of Oswego, Illinois.

"I’m excited to announce my verbal commitment to the University of Iowa!" he said in a statement. "I would like thank God, my family and all of the coaches along the way who have believed in me and helped me achieve my dream."

Cooney received the offer from Iowa in October.

"I've been waiting for it," Cooney said following the offer. "It's one of the top colleges on my list. I've always loved Iowa and they've been one of my favorite teams to watch growing up. I still haven't really taken it in."

One could tell a commitment could be coming down the road based on our conversation. Premium subscribers saw my FutureCast prior to the article, predicting Cooney would end up a Hawkeye.

"Every year the defense is outstanding, and they're a defensive team," he said. "They're probably one of the best linebacker schools in the nation. If I want to succeed at the next level, that's the place to go. It's everything I could ask for, to be honest."



