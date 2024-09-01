Advertisement

Iowa made a push for the 6'4", 185-pound receiver over the big official visit weekend in late June. "It was nice, I actually loved it," Smith said after the visit. "Honestly, going into it, I didn't expect to get what I came out of it with. What I saw and did -- it was way nicer than what I was expected." Smith made many more connections than he anticipated prior to the trip. "I enjoyed spending time with the coaches and players," he said. "I got to talk to the players about things on and off the field -- why they chose Iowa and all that stuff. It was just a fun experience. I enjoyed talking to Coach (Kirk) Ferentz the most -- we got to sit down and talk about football, the recruitment process and I just loved that."

The lone wide receiver at Iowa for the official visit weekend, Smith left Iowa City confident in the coaches' belief in him. "I feel like a priority," he said. "I didn't feel pressured to make my decision. I was just there for a good time, to meet the coaches and get everything I was looking for. It helped me go about the week in a good state of mind."