COMMIT: Iowa Lands Fringe Four-Star Receiver Terrence Smith

Eliot Clough • Hawkeye Beacon
Recruiting Analyst
@eliotclough
Eliot is the recruiting analyst at Hawkeye Beacon. After starting in January of 2023, he has brought top-tier football and basketball coverage along with providing top-tier coverage of recruiting.

As he announced on Sunday, 2025 three-star receiver out of Aurora, Illinois, Terrence Smith has committed to the Iowa football program.

The No. 18 player in the state of Illinois with a 5.7 rating just short of a four-star rank, Smith chose the Hawkeyes over offers from programs like Minnesota, Purdue, Iowa State and others. Premium subscribers knew of Smith as a potential commitment going into Iowa's big official visit weekend. A source affirmed the wideout's decision, resulting in a FutureCast in favor of the Hawkeyes.

Iowa made a push for the 6'4", 185-pound receiver over the big official visit weekend in late June.

"It was nice, I actually loved it," Smith said after the visit. "Honestly, going into it, I didn't expect to get what I came out of it with. What I saw and did -- it was way nicer than what I was expected."

Smith made many more connections than he anticipated prior to the trip.

"I enjoyed spending time with the coaches and players," he said. "I got to talk to the players about things on and off the field -- why they chose Iowa and all that stuff. It was just a fun experience. I enjoyed talking to Coach (Kirk) Ferentz the most -- we got to sit down and talk about football, the recruitment process and I just loved that."

The lone wide receiver at Iowa for the official visit weekend, Smith left Iowa City confident in the coaches' belief in him.

"I feel like a priority," he said. "I didn't feel pressured to make my decision. I was just there for a good time, to meet the coaches and get everything I was looking for. It helped me go about the week in a good state of mind."

Smith hauled in 59 passes for 906 yards and 11 touchdowns during his junior year at West Aurora. His commitment represents a major win on the recruiting trail for Jon Budmayr in his first year as wide receivers coach.

Smith is now the 15th scholarship commit in Iowa's 2025 recruiting class, joining Iose Epenesa, Scott Starzyk, Brad Fitzgibbon, Charles Bell, Drew MacPherson, Lucas Allgeyer, Cameron Herron, Mason Woods, Thomas Meyer, Eli Johnson, Jimmy Sullivan, Carson Cooney, Burke Gautcher, Joey VanWetzinga.

