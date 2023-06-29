The product of Immaculate Conception Catholic Prep in Elmhurst, Illinois chose the Hawkeyes over the other schools he listed in his top five,that included Illinois State , Buffalo , Cincinnati and Western Michigan . Iowa State and Wisconsin were among the rest of his 13 offers.

One of the top play-makers in the state of Illinois, Parker received the offer from Iowa following his freshman season, and he met the Hawkeye staff on a visit during his sophomore year. That played a big part in his ability to cultivate relationships at Iowa, and ultimately resulted in his commitment.

"I would definitely say it does give Iowa an edge as far as connection," he told me in May. "Because the better connection you have with a coach, the better the recruitment is. Talking to them since the beginning of my sophomore year has been amazing. I feel like that connection helps."

"I would definitely say I have a connection with Coach Copeland," Parker added. "We're talking so much all the time. Ever since we first spoke my sophomore year we had a connection. The reason we got so close is because I went to Iowa's camp after I'd been offered. So we got to talk after camp a lot. He's an overall great guy. We understand each other really well, we both really love football. He really cares about me. He shows he wants me to get better."