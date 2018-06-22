In-star running back Nick Fedanzo talks Illini commitment
After two-month drought,Illinois landed its second commitment is as many days with a pledge from running back Nick Fedanzo from Lombard (Ill.) Montini. " I am beyond excited to announce that I am g...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news