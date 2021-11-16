Commitment breakdown: Four-star Jimmy Rolder picks Michigan
One of the nation's best linebackers in the 2022 class, Jimmy Rolder, will be will be leaving his home state of Illinois to play for Michigan. Rolder chose the Wolverines over offers from likes of Ohio State, LSU, Florida and others.
The Chicago Marist (IL) standout became one of the Midwest's biggest recruiting stories when he went from an unranked player with zero power-five offers, to a four-star player with offers from the nation's powers in a matter of weeks.
What the Wolverines are getting:
Jimmy Rolder is a great example of a player that was always heavy on talent, but blew up late because of Covid. His lack of recruitment prior to his senior season was purely circumstantial. Due to a nearly non-existent Junior football season in Illinois, and the fact that he plays 70+ baseball games a year, coaches did not have the information they needed, or the urgency to offer. Once Rolder put his senior film out, it became quite apparent that he was not going to stay under the radar long.
First and foremost Rolder is just a great all around athlete. At 6'2" 220 pounds he is the prototype of what you want a young linebacker to look like in today's age of football. Not only is Rolder capable of being a downhill thumper and force against the run, he is fantastic in space and can also rush the passer. Rolder is a high motor kid that shows his love for the game through his hustle, and he is a big time competitor to boot. As good as Rolder already is, he is only scratching the surface of what he can eventually be. This is the first year where football was his only focus, and once he dedicates himself full time to the sport, he should develop into a force to be reckoned with.
Why it's big for Michigan:
This is big for Michigan on many fronts, but most importantly they just beat rival Ohio State for his commitment. Rolder also becomes the fifth player rated Four-stars or higher in this class which now ranks 18th overall. His commitment solidifies the linebacker room for years to come, and they now have a true QB for their defense moving forward. Rolder's commitment gives Michigan great momentum heading into the early signing period, and is sure to help the Wolverines as they look to put the finishing touches on the 2022 class.
IN HIS OWN WORDS:
Immediately following his commitment, this is what Rolder had to say through his step-dad Scott Kehoe:
"He chose Michigan because it was the best business school, football program combination available to him within 3 1/2 hours distance from home. The coaches see him playing the mike linebacker. Jimmy built great relationships with Coach Harbaugh, Coach McDonald and Coach Helow. All three have been an integral part of his recruiting process. Jimmy will not be taking any other college visits outside of Michigan."